Advent retreat: Leading with light

Jenny Snarski
Catholic Herald staff
More than 30 cluster parishioners attended an Advent retreat Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Peter the Fisherman, Eagle River.
The presenter was Pat Pintens of the Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center. Parish cluster adult faith formation coordinator Adele Svetnicka assisted with livestreaming the retreat via the parish Facebook page.
The basic outline for the retreat followed a list of the physical properties of light and spiritual truths and inspirations drawn from them.
Speaking of the property of light that sets up other energy fields, Pintens led a reflection starting from the idea that all creatures radiate sparks of God’s brilliance.
“If God did not give off these sparks, how would the divine flame be visible?” she quoted Hildegard of Bingen.
After a few moments thinking of people who had been sparks of light, Pintens offered the reading of a poem by Jessica Powers, “For a Child of God.”
Svetnicka confirmed how “extremely powerful, and dare I say life-changing” the words were.
Pintens suggested an exercise anyone can practice during the Christmas season would be to share with each family members and friend the ways they were sparks of God’s light during the past year.
Another property of light, that it depends on other objects, was explained using images.
One, that “the soul is like a pane of glass and God’s love is like the sun,” quoting St. John of the Cross.
The other, from Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, is that “people are like stained glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within.”
Sin was addressed with the image of smudges on a pane of glass that block God’s light from shining through.
Advent, with opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation and reconciling with others, presents a good time to clean up that “soul pane.”
Pintens shared that “even mud puddles can reflect a blue sky and clouds.” She wanted to assure listeners that even one’s own foibles and weaknesses cannot completely block Christ’s love from shining through.
In a similar way, one must enter into personal darkness and the things hidden out of shame, in order to unleash the light within. Enlightenment is the fruit of giving one’s whole self – the positive and the negative – in surrender to God.
The day ended with Eucharistic adoration and time to reflect on the importance of light, especially the light of Christ, in life.
One of the goals of the retreat, as expressed by Pintens, was “to encourage the participants to ask themselves what kind of light they are and want to be.
“What kind of light does my family, community, world need me to be?” Pintens challenged.
The speaker believes “reflecting on the physical properties of light is an opportunity to discover on a deeper level the significance of light in all dimensions of our lives.
“I wanted participants to ponder this marvelous gift of God, especially during this season of both darkness and lights,” she said.
Pintens shared her own longstanding reflections on the significance of the first spoken words of God in the Bible: “Let there be light.”
“At our baptism we received a lighted candle, reminding us that we, as followers of Christ, are called to be light,” she said.
“How can we be light in our families, relationships, communities, our world?” Pintens asked and suggested a New Year’s reflection on the moments of light experienced in 2020.