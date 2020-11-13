Bishop Powers leads Rosary for Life

Jenny Snarski
Catholic Herald Staff
On Sunday, Oct. 25, Bishop James P. Powers led the fourth of five livestreamed rosaries for life promoted by the bishops of Wisconsin during October’s Respect Life month.
While the first Sunday of October is celebrated as Respect Life Sunday, Bishop Powers began his comments affirming that “as Catholics, as Christians, as human beings, our concern for life is not something we can reduce to one weekend or even one month.
“Our respect for life is something that permeates our very being, becoming part and parcel of who we are,” he said. “It has to start with the commitment to the most vulnerable.”
Bishop Powers offered his reflections before kneeling to lead the rosary from the altar of Christ the King Cathedral in Superior.
A little more than one week before the 2020 presidential election, he addressed the multiplicity of issues encompassed by the pro-life cause.
“Being pro-life is not a one-issue topic – I agree,” the bishop stated. “Abortion isn’t the only sin against the dignity and respect due each person.
“Poverty, racism, adequate and affordable healthcare, adoption, capital punishment, assisted suicide, care for mother Earth,” Bishop Powers specified, “And the list goes on and on.”
He said, “We each need to be concerned about, and do what we can” in each area.
“The problem comes, however,” Bishop Powers clarified, “when we fall into the trap – the lie – that all these issues are equal in their weight or seriousness of sin, because they are not.
“The act of abortion has but one end – the termination of life. And not just any life, but the most innocent, the most vulnerable.”
The bishop repeated, “Abortion is not only morally wrong, it is intrinsically evil.”
Citing Gospel passages – the Good Samaritan in Luke, chapter 10; the judgment separating the sheep from the goats in Matthew, chapter 25; and the Last Supper in John, chapter 15 – Bishop Powers iterated Jesus’ teaching combining the commandments to love God and love one’s neighbor into one.
“Jesus tells us that we love God by loving our neighbor,” he said and continued, “Jesus calls us to a sacrificial love for one another. He calls us to put aside our own wants and desires for that common good, for that building up that kingdom of our God through the building up of one another.”
The bishop said that God calls his children to reach out and love, “especially to those least ones.”
He concluded with a question, “As a nation, so long as we allow the indiscriminate killing of our most vulnerable, our least ones, will we ever be able to seriously combat the other, lesser offenses against the dignity of life?”