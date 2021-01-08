Diocesan schools spread Christmas spirit

Nativity of Our Lord preschoolers share their appreciation with an officer of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The Rhinelander students spread Christmas cheer throughout their community, each class carrying out an Advent project to show appreciation with the following service providers and local organizations: Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, Socks for Soldiers, UPS drivers, the Rhinelander Police Department, Fed Ex Express employees and Fed Ex – Schoeder’s Delivery, Oneida County Humane Society, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Frederick Place Homeless Shelter, the Tri-City Council, Rhinelander Post Office and Rhinelander Fire Department. (Facebook photo, Nativity of Our Lord Parish and School, Rhinelander)
Student Council members of St. Mary’s School in New Richmond ring the Salvation Army bells to raise funds for the local temporary housing facility, Grace Place. (Facebook photo, St. Mary’s School, New Richmond)
Students of Mrs. Nielsen’s fifth-grade class at Superior’s Cathedral School made a snow person manger scene on the Cathedral’s eastside lawn, complete with a snow baby in the manger. (Facebook photo, Cathedral School)