DOS seminarians instituted to ministry

“As readers and bearers of God’s word, you will assist in this mission, and so take on a special office within the Christian community; you will be given a responsibility in the service of the faith, which is rooted in the word of God,” reads the prayer from the rite of institution to the ministry of lector.
The ministry of lector is the second of three formal steps that the church requires before ordination to the diaconate and priesthood. After formally stating their intention to be formed for ordination – the rite of candidacy – the ministry of lector formally recognizes the relation the man is called to have with the Scriptures, applying himself to study it and proclaiming it for the good of the church.
The ministry of acolyte is the final step and formally recognizes willingness to serve the community through the liturgical rites.