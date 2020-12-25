Goodwill and warm clothing

Deanna Hartman
and Jane Schiszik
Sharing goodwill, clothing and more is what the Holy Rosary Parish community has accomplished in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This parish community project also involves the students at the Holy Rosary School.
New and gently used clothing and personal hygiene items have been collected at the Holy Rosary Parish in Medford the entire month of November. This year, more than 60 boxes of winter clothing and lighter summer clothing were donated for the Homeless Veterans through the Every Third Saturday collection site in the Minneapolis area.
In addition to clothing, footwear, and sleeping bags, this year’s collection was more varied as it included several crocheted sleeping mats made by Tammy Krawczyk from Ogema. These mats are crocheted from strips of plastic bags and are washable, lightweight and can easily be carried from place to place. In addition, many back packs were also made by Jeanne Hemmer, Medford.
The students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade at Holy Rosary School made cards for homeless veterans. These cards were presented to Scott and Deb Marrier, of rural Withee. Scott thanked the schoolchildren for making the cards and explained how much these cards mean to the veterans. The cards convey a message that someone cares about them. The cards also relay a message of hope to help veterans start to believe that life can be better.
The Marriers started the Hands Foundation, a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes donated clothing items to the veterans in the Twin Cities. To date, the Marriers have delivered more than 45,000 items. Their efforts and dedication help make Every Third Saturday a continued success.
In 2007, Every Third Saturday was started by Tom and Jessi McKenna, in Minneapolis. This organization reaches out to veterans confronted with issues of homelessness, substance abuse and health problems. Every Third Saturday provides support, educational and heath care resources to assist the veterans and their families. More than 115,000 items have been donated to homeless and struggling veterans through their organization. Their ministry is built on a foundation of faith and a belief that the wounds to the soul with which many veterans struggle cannot be healed without divine intervention and a belief that we are all here for a purpose.
To learn more about Every Third Saturday, visit .
The donation of clothing from the parish community was made possible by the support of the Holy Rosary pastor, Fr. Patrick McConnell; Theresa Easterly, principal of Holy Rosary School; and the outpouring of generosity from the Holy Rosary Parish community. This project is one way to remember veterans who have served this country and to provide some warmth, comfort, and caring this winter season.