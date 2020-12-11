HopeisHere Campaign

In an attempt to “think outside the box and do something that can still unite us as a community, a church, and as Christians who believe in hope, even in the midst of suffering,” the Ashland area’s director of religious education Anna Richardson recently introduced the Star of Hope campaign for their five-cluster parish.
The concept is simple. Share a star in or outside your home for the world to see. Whatever you can do – paper stars in your window, Christmas lights strung on a tree in a star shape, etc.
Richardson’s hope is that families can enjoy driving around the area looking at Christmas lights and see how many stars of hope they can find.
Catholic Herald reporter Jenny Snarski has teamed up with Richardson to broaden the impact of this campaign through the Herald’s social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook.
Catholics from around the entire Diocese of Superior are invited to participate in the campaign and share their photos with Snarski to use in posts showing that #HopeisHere and that Northwest Wisconsin Catholics know the reason for their hope (cf. 1 Peter 3:15).
Photos can be shared via the Catholic Herald’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CatholicHerald, at Superior Catholic Herald on Instagram or by email to .