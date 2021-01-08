Mustang raffle winners announced

In October, St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, kicked off a raffle fundraiser. Through a generous donation, the school was able to raffle off a 1967 Ford Mustang.
The raffle featured many prizes, including the grand prize of the Mustang, which was appraised at $31,000 by Bob Lorkowski at L’Cars.
St. Joseph School parents spent two months selling raffle tickets to family and friends at $100 per ticket. The Mustang was put on display during the L’Cars Automotive Specialties Fall Cruise Car Show on Oct. 10, with Fr. Ed Anderson, pastor of the four-parish cluster, and Emily Hagen, director of marketing and advancement at St. Joseph School, at the show to answer questions about the car and sell raffle tickets. During the car show, they sold more than $10,000 in tickets.
The raffle sales closed on Dec. 9. On Dec. 10, St. Joseph School students and their music director, Mary Shearer, put on a Virtual Christmas Program that streamed on their Facebook page. Following the Christmas program, Fr. Anderson and Hagen drew the raffle winners, live, for all viewers.
The Car and Cash raffle fundraiser raised $80,700 for St. Joseph Catholic School to help with their greatest needs during this ever-changing year. All funds donated to St. Joseph School go towards supporting teachers, creating and maintaining innovative classrooms and fostering spiritual growth for students and families and ongoing professional and spiritual development for faculty.
Winners were: Grand prize (1967 Ford Mustang or $10,000 cash), Renee Anderson, Rice Lake; first prize (free tuition for a year or $1,000 scrip gift cards), Buffy Mitchell, Rice Lake; second prize (free lunch for a year or $300 scrip gift cards), Selene Wosepka, Cameron; third prize (($200 scrip gift cards), Mary Hubler, Rice Lake; and fourth prize ($100 scrip gift cards), Todd Brunner, Cameron.