Roses in December

Our Lady of Guadalupe was honored at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hayward on her Dec. 12 feast day. Attendees at the 4 p.m. Saturday Mass were invited to place flowers in vases at the feet of the image of Mary as she appeared to the Mexican peasant St. Juan Diego. Castilian roses were the sign Our Lady offered as a sign to the bishop that her request for a chapel to be built in her honor was true. Every year, millions of pilgrims visit the miraculous image which unfurled as Juan Diego delivered the roses almost 500 years ago. (Catholic Herald photo by Jenny Snarski)