Vietnamese archbishop: Use the internet to imitate Blessed Carlo

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (CNS) — A Vietnamese archbishop urged young people to imitate Blessed Carlo Acutis by establishing close links with God and other people on social media.
Ucanews.com reported that about 500 young people attended a special meeting, “Access the Internet With Carlo,” Oct. 10 at Tan Phuoc Church, the day Blessed Carlo was beatified in Assisi, Italy. The event was sponsored by Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese’s youth ministry committee.
Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang told them Blessed Carlo, a 15-year-old who died of leukemia in 2006, was a programmer who used social media to unite many people and spread Christian values.
Archbishop Nang said God is the first programmer who has a plan for human beings, inviting them to pursue eternal happiness. Blessed Carlo responded to his call and adored the Eucharist so much that he called it his highway to heaven.
The archbishop said Blessed Carlo showed that all people could become holy even in a society full of temptations to sins.
“We should access the internet and do what the blessed teen did so that we can become holy,” Archbishop Nang told the congregation. He encouraged them to go on the internet and develop links with God, who is their light and life, and establish links with other people.
The prelate said many young people have qualifications and achievements in their careers, but they are confined to loneliness and depression because they have no links with other people. Reach out to people who live in poverty and suffer from distress, he said.
“The more we give, the happier we are. Happiness is to open our hearts to others and sacrifice ourselves for others,” he said.
“We should communicate hope, truth and mutual trust with other people on social media as a way to become holy.”
During the event, participants discussed Blessed Carlo’s life and effective ways to create a good environment on social media.
Mary Nguyen Thi Ngoc from Nam Hoa Parish said the Italian teen had inspired her to change her faith life. She said she would express that with rosaries and receiving the Eucharist daily.
“I must follow the examples of the beatified teen who set up a website to spread the Eucharist’s magic and fervently recited the rosary,” the 35-year-old accountant said.
Martin Tran Van Hoang from Hang Xanh Parish hoped that the beatified Italian, who wore T-shirts, jeans and sport shoes and was interested in information technology, would be a model for young people.
“I must access the internet with holy purposes like him. I will recite rosaries from tomorrow,” he said.
The 28-year-old communication worker said that in the past, he posted only his photos, favorite f
ood and clothes rather than photos about church activities on social media.
