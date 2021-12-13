This is a promotional logo for the Catholic Extension’s 2021 Advent video series “Shepherds of the Peripheries,” featuring short reflections from the bishops of Extension-supported U.S. dioceses “that capture where they find hope and the Lord’s presence among the people they shepherd.” (CNS logo/courtesy Catholic Extension)

CHICAGO (CNS) — Catholic Extension, a Chicago-based papal mission society that supports the work and ministries of U.S. mission dioceses, has released a new Advent video series titled, “Shepherds of the Peripheries.”

The series features short reflections from the bishops of these mission dioceses “that capture where they find hope and the Lord’s presence among the people they shepherd, even in the most challenging of circumstances,” according to a news release announcing the new series.

“We hope that this Advent series will not only introduce you to the diverse regions and peoples served by Catholic Extension, but help you see that the Lord’s promise of salvation that we celebrate this season is an enduring source of joy, especially among the poor and vulnerable,” said Joe Boland, vice president of mission for Catholic Extension.

The videos are being released twice each week throughout Advent — on Sundays and Thursdays. To view the videos, as well as sign up to receive the videos in via email inbox, visit the Shepherds of the Peripheries Catholic Extension website at https://www.catholicextension.org/stories/advent-series-shepherds-of-the-peripheries.

The bishops featured in the series –with the date their video was released — are:

— Bishop Chad W. Zielinski, Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, Nov. 28.

— Bishop Oscar A. Solis, Diocese of Salt Lake City, Dec. 2.

— Bishop Mark J .Seitz, Diocese of El Paso, Texas, Dec. 5.

— Bishop James S. Wall, Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico, Dec. 9.

— Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, Eparhy of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles, Dec. 12.

— Bishop Joseph J. Tyson, Diocese of Yakima, Washington, Dec. 16.

— Bishop Ryan Jiminez, Diocese of Chalan Kanoa, Northern Marina Islands, Dec. 19.

The final video will be released Dec. 23 and will feature Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, with a special message from the North Pole.