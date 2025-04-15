Pope Francis greets the faithful as he makes a surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square at the end of Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican April 13, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is going without supplemental oxygen for longer periods and is continuing therapy to recover his voice and to recover his physical strength, the Vatican press office said, but he also is increasing the number of private meetings he is holding with the heads of Vatican offices.

Briefing reporters April 15, Tuesday of Holy Week, the most liturgically significant and busy week of the year, the Vatican press office did not say if Pope Francis would attend any of the liturgies, but it announced the names of the cardinals delegated by the pope to preside over the chrism Mass on Holy Thursday, the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion April 18 and the Way of the Cross at Rome’s Colosseum that night.

The pope asked Italian Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, retired president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, to lead the morning chrism Mass April 17. While the parish of St. Peter’s Basilica has its own Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the pope usually celebrates the evening Mass with the foot-washing rite “privately” at a prison or detention facility; the press office said it had no information about what the pope would do this year.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, was chosen by the pope to lead the Good Friday liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Vatican’s long custom is that the preacher of the papal household, now Capuchin Father Roberto Pasolini, preaches at the liturgy.

Pope Francis asked Cardinal Baldassare Reina, his vicar for the Diocese of Rome, to lead the Via Crucis at the Colosseum that night. Pope Francis prepared the text of the meditations, the press office said.

The 88-year-old pope, who was released from Rome’s Gemelli hospital March 23 after 38 days of treatment, spent two weeks in his rooms in the Domus Sanctae Marthae before making any public appearances. Then he arrived briefly at the end of Masses in St. Peter’s Square April 6 and April 13, visited St. Peter’s Basilica April 10 and the Basilica of St. Mary Major April 12.