Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — People often are tempted to think their relationship with God is some kind of commercial transaction where they buy God’s grace with their hard work, Pope Francis said.

Another temptation is to judge others and presume that they have not worked as hard to deserve God’s love, the pope said Sept. 24 as he commented on the day’s Gospel reading before reciting the Angelus prayer with some 18,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

St. Matthew’s account of the parable of the vineyard workers, who worked different hours but received the same pay, is not about the workers, but about God, the pope said.

The workers who were in the field all day are annoyed that those who worked only an hour receive the same pay, which the pope said reveals how “sometimes we risk having a ‘mercantile’ relationship with God, focusing more on our prowess than on the generosity of his grace.”

And, he said, sometimes “the church, instead of going out at all hours of the day and extending our arms to all, we can feel like we are the first in the class, judging others as being far behind, without remembering that God loves them, too, with the same love he has for us.”

The Gospel also has implications for Christians’ relationships with other people, the pope said. It urges them to “break out of the cage of calculation,” in which people give others only what they receive or only what they think they deserve, “without daring to go the extra mile, without counting on the effectiveness of good done freely and love offered with a broad heart.”

Pope Francis also urged his listeners to notice that it is the vineyard owner who keeps going out to look for workers; they are not coming to him.

“This is how God is,” the pope said. “He does not wait for our efforts to come to us, he does not make an examination to assess our merits before seeking us out, he does not give up if we are late in responding to him,” but he takes the initiative.

“He is always looking for us and waiting for us,” Pope Francis said. “Let us not forget this: the Lord always seeks us and awaits us, always!”