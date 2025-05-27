Pope Leo XIV greets Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, during a meeting with the national directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the Vatican’s Clementine Hall May 22, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV called attention to two important events that fell on May 24: the day of prayer for Catholics in China and the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical on the environment.

He also made two appointments: naming Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle the titular bishop of Albano, Italy, and designating Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah to be his envoy to celebrations July 25-26 at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-d’Auray in France.

After praying the “Regina Coeli” with visitors in St. Peter’s Square May 25, Pope Leo noted that the previous day was the feast of Mary Help of Christians, which Pope Benedict XVI had designated as the Day of Prayer for the Church in China.

“In churches and shrines throughout China and around the world, prayers were offered to God as a sign of concern and affection for Chinese Catholics and their communion with the universal church,” Pope Leo said.

He prayed that through the intercession of Mary, all Catholics, but especially those in China, would receive “the grace to be strong and joyful witnesses of the Gospel, even in the midst of trials, so that we may always promote peace and harmony.”

Pope Leo also called people’s attention to the anniversary of Pope Francis signing “Laudato Si’, on Care for Our Common Home.”

The encyclical, Pope Leo said, “has had an extraordinary impact, inspiring countless initiatives and teaching everyone to listen to the twofold cry of the Earth and of the poor.”

And, on the @Pontifex account on X, he posted: “Pope Francis’ encyclical calls us to renew the dialogue on how we are building our planet’s future, as we unite in the pursuit of sustainable and integral development, taking care to protect the common home entrusted to us by God.”

Naming Cardinal Tagle titular bishop of Albano, Pope Leo confirmed the tradition of the highest-ranking cardinals being technically associated with one of the seven suburbicarian dioceses on the outskirts of Rome. Initially, those seven bishops were among the closest advisers of the popes, and since 1059 they have been among the group of prelates who elect the popes.

Pope Francis had named Cardinal Tagle a cardinal bishop in 2020 but without a suburbicarian diocese. Then-Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was named a cardinal bishop Feb. 6 by Pope Francis and given the titular diocese of Albano.

Pope Leo also appointed Cardinal Sarah as his representative to celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the apparitions of St. Anne, mother of Mary, to Yves Nicolazic, a peasant farmer in Brittany in northwest France. Nicolazic said St. Anne asked him to build a shrine, which he did, and it attracts thousands of pilgrims each year.

While popes often name special envoys to celebrations like that at Sainte-Anne-d’Auray, Pope Leo’s naming of Cardinal Sarah, who often publicly criticized decisions made by Pope Francis, was seen as newsworthy.