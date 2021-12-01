My dear Sisters and Brothers,

As we rapidly enter another Thanksgiving and holiday season, I want to wish each of you the very best. This time last year, I don’t think any of us ever dreamed that COVID would still be so much in the forefront of our lives. There is still so much confusion, turmoil, and suffering in our world. And yet, in the midst of it all, is the all-embracing love of our Lord and God, family, and friends.

This Thanksgiving, I pray you have the opportunity to gather together to relive the memories of past and recount the blessings of the present. As we gather together as the Body of Christ to celebrate the greatest gift and blessing of all, may we fall on our knees before God, giving thanks for all the graces and blessings so freely given and graciously received. And may we pray together:

Father in Heaven, Creator of all and source of all goodness and love, please look kindly upon us and receive our heartfelt gratitude in this time of giving thanks.

Thank you for all the graces and blessings you have bestowed upon us, both spiritual and temporal: our faith and religious heritage, our food and shelter, our health, the love we have for one another, and our family and friends.

Dear Father, in your infinite generosity, please grant us continued graces and blessings throughout the coming year.

We ask this in the name of Jesus, your son and our brother. Amen.

May you and your family have a blessings-filled Thanksgiving and holiday season.

Bishop James P. Powers