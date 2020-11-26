A Thanksgiving Prayer

Heavenly Father, in this time of Thanksgiving, in a year filled with so much turmoil, confusion, violence, angst, and COVID-19, let us pause in your presence truly knowing and feeling your loving embrace.
Help us to thankfully acknowledge that all that we have is a gift from you.
Help us to recognize the effects of your boundless care and concern in the many gifts we so often take for granted in our daily lives – the gifts of life, love, family, and friends, the roof over our heads, and the food on our table.
For those of us who have so much, help us to generously share with those in need.
We ask this and all things through the greatest gift of all, Your son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Bishop James P. Powers