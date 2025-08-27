Dear Fathers, Deacons, Lay Leaders and Faithful:

By now you are probably aware of the horrific shooting at Annunciation Parish and School in Minneapolis. It is such a senseless act of evil against some of the most vulnerable while attending Mass. I send my sympathies to the families, students, teachers, and members of that community. Please keep them in your prayers and add them to the prayers of the faithful this weekend.

May the Holy Spirit guide us during this tragic time and may we find peace in the world.

+Bishop Powers