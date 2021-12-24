And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly hosts

with the angel, praising God and saying:

Glory to God in the highest and on earth PEACE

to those on whom his favor rests. (Luke 2: 13-14)

My dear sisters and brothers, as we prepare once again to celebrate the coming of our Lord and Savior so many years ago, may we know in our heads and in our hearts the great gift of PEACE He offers us. Not a peace that is defined simply as a lack of turmoil or conflict, but the true and lasting peace of our God alone. The peace that gives us comfort and reassurance of God’s loving presence through the ups and downs of our daily lives.

My Christmas prayer for you and our families is that you may rejoice in the PEACE of the New-Born Prince of Peace as never before. May the Hope, Joy and PEACE he brings be with you now and throughout the New Year.

God’s Blessings and Peace to all,

Most Rev. James P. Powers

Bishop, Diocese of Superior