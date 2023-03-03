I, Bishop James P. Powers, announce a special dispensation for Catholics from adhering to the law of abstinence for Friday, March 17, 2023. This Lenten dispensation allows the faithful of the Diocese of Superior and any visitors or travelers who may be present within the diocese to celebrate the Feast of St. Patrick without adhering to the obligation of abstinence from meat. In observance of this Friday of Lent, I encourage those who utilize the dispensation to perform another act of penance (self-denial, charity, prayer, etc.) on some other day of the second week of Lent.

Most Rev. James P. Powers

Bishop of Superior