My dear Sisters and Brothers,

In this Jubilee Year of Hope, the GOOD NEWS of the empty tomb once again permeates our very lives with the message of the total, unconditional love of our God. The hope and promise of our Lord’s Death and Resurrection. The gift of our salvation.

As you gathered in worship and celebration with family and friends this past Easter, I pray you felt the Hope, Joy and Love of our Risen Savior as never before. Throughout these 50 days of Easter, may the spirit of the Risen Christ shine bright upon you and your loved ones, filling you with his love, peace and joy.

May we be strengthened and encouraged in the Jubilee Year as we journey as Pilgrims of Hope for all our brothers and sisters.

HE IS RISEN, ALLELUIA, ALLELUIA!

Your Brother in the Risen Lord,

+Bishop James P. Powers