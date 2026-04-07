My Dear Sisters and Brothers,

Once again, the good news of “HE IS RISEN” echoes within our hearts and minds, and throughout all of creation, as we once again celebrate the infinite love of our God. Through the death and resurrection of our Lord, sin and death have been defeated. By the power of God’s love, we live in hope, joy, peace and grace.

As we look around at all that is going on here at home, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the new war with Iran, these words may sound hollow (so empty or void). But the ONE TRUTH, the ONE HOPE we share is our God’s love, care and concern for us in good times and in bad. At the lighting of the paschal candle at the Easter Vigil Mass, the priests proclaim: “May the light of Christ rising in glory dispel the darkness of hearts and mind.” My prayer for each of you is that you and your loved ones may know, rejoice in, and celebrate the grace, peace, hope and joy of Easter today and always.

TRULY, HE IS RISEN, ALLELUIA!

God Bless,

+James P. Powers