My sisters and brothers, once again the GOOD NEWS of the empty tomb resounds in our hearts and minds. HE IS RISEN – THE STONE HAS BEEN REMOVED – THE TOMB IS EMPTY. Jesus’ death on the cross has been transformed into the glory of the resurrection and the hope, joy, and peace of our Lord’s victory over sin and death. By the power of God’s love for us, we have been saved.

My dear people, I know how far from reality these words have seemed the past couple of years, with all the fears of COVID-19 and now the war in the Ukraine, BUT TRULY HE IS RISEN. Jesus is risen, and he calls each of us to celebrate this Easter Sunday, and every day, gathering in community as the living Body of Christ, to be nourished and nurtured by the body and blood of our Lord and the love of one another. May our 50-day journey through Easter prepare our hearts and minds to receive the outpouring of the Holy Spirit this Pentecost.

May the Risen Lord shower you with the love, joy, hope, and peace of Easter today and always.

Yours in the Risen Lord,

Most Rev. James P. Powers