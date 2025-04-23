Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

During this Jubilee of Hope and joyful celebration of the Risen Christ during this Octave of Easter we are saddened by the death of our Pope Francis. During his pontificate, Pope Francis always emphasized that hope is a belief in a future given by God through the Resurrection of Christ. May we always heed that message of hope as we continue to celebrate a time of rejoicing and reflection on the new life offered through Christ’s resurrection. May the Lord guide the soul of Pope Francis to everlasting life.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

In Christ,

+James Powers