Signs of hope, joy all around

What a strange way to begin my Easter greeting this year – and yet sadly, our world seems to be steeped in darkness. The birds are returning with their songs of spring and life, but do we hear them? The flowers and trees are beginning to bud, ready to burst forth in their lush newness of life, but do we even notice after the long winter? The sun shines ever longer and brighter, but do we pause to bathe in its warmth?
All around us are the signs of hope and joyful expectation, SIGNS OF NEW LIFE, but in the ever-looming darkness of COVID-19, can we rejoice?
My dear friends, this Easter, perhaps as never before, we need to open our hearts and minds to the love of our God. We need to know that the words the angel spoke to Mary Magdalene and the other Mary, are also spoken to us this day:
“DO NOT BE AFRAID, I KNOW THAT YOU ARE SEEKING JESUS THE CRUCIFIED.
HE IS NOT HERE, FOR HE HAS BEEN RAISED JUST AS HE SAID. (Matt: 28: 5-6)
The darkness of sin and death has been conquered by the LOVE and power of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Although we could not be together to celebrate this Easter, I pray your celebration was joyous and Spirit filled. Know that I held each of you in my thoughts and prayers as I celebrated the Sacred Triduum and Easter Sunday, yearning for the day when we can be together again and truly celebrate as a resurrected people, giving thanks and praise to God. During this Easter season, I pray the Lord will shower you and your loved ones with the hope, joy and promise of the empty tomb.
HE IS RISEN, ALLELUIA, ALLELUIA!
May God bless you with the hope, joy, grace and peace he alone can give,
+ Most Rev. James P. Powers
Bishop of Superior