The crops are being gathered

The first snow has fallen

The nights are getting longer

In the midst of our busy lives

Let us pause to thank God

For all his many blessings

That we so often take for granted

For life and your love; we give thanks

For family and friends; we give thanks

For food and shelter; we give thanks

For health and happiness; we give thanks

For faith, hope and love; we give thanks

Heavenly Father, source of all that is good, look kindly on us and receive our heartfelt gratitude for all the many graces you have so freely showered upon us.

My sisters and brothers, I pray the God and Father of us all will continue to guide, guard, bless and protect us, one and all.

I pray this through your son, Jesus, our Lord and brother.

Bishop James P. Powers