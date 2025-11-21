Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This Thanksgiving takes on a deeper meaning as we continue our path in the Jubilee Year of Hope, a powerful reminder that our faith is a shared journey. Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, we walk together with Christ as Pilgrims of Hope, never traveling this road alone.

Amidst many world and domestic challenges, this season invites us to deliberately choose Hope and renew our trust in the love of Jesus Christ. He is our living hope, and it is through him that we find the strength and recognize his profound presence in our parishes and our communities.

I pray this Thanksgiving brings you the opportunity to gather together to relive warm memories and recount the blessings of the present. As Catholics, our gratitude culminates in the Eucharist – the ultimate Thanksgiving.

This spirit of gratitude compels us to be Missionary Disciples, called to share the hope and mercy we have received. Let your blessings this Thanksgiving overflow into concrete Gospel action: offer a kind word, dedicate time to those who are lonely, or make a generous donation to the parish and the Catholic Services Appeal.

May your family table be the launching point for a renewed spirit of missionary zeal.

Let us pray together: Father in heaven, Creator of all and source of all goodness and love, please look kindly upon us and receive our heartfelt gratitude in this time of giving thanks. Thank you for all the graces and blessings you have bestowed upon us, both spiritual and temporal: our faith and religious heritage, our food and shelter, our health, the love we have for one another, and our family and friends. In your infinite generosity, please grant us continued graces and blessings throughout the coming year. We ask this in the name of Jesus, your Son, our Lord. Amen.

May you and your family have a Thanksgiving and Advent season filled with blessings.

Gratefully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. James P. Powers

Bishop of Superior