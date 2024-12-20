Jesus said: I am the bread of life. Whoever come to me will never hunger, and whoever believes in me will never thirst. (John 6:35)

My Dear Sisters and Brothers,

This past summer, as a church we celebrated what is unquestionably the greatest Eucharistic event in the history of the Catholic Church in America. From across our country, young and old alike, we made pilgrimage to Indianapolis to be part of the 10th Eucharistic Congress. Along the way there were so many grace-filled moments of adoration, Mass, catechesis, faith-sharing and miracles.

Now, during this Advent season, we continue to bask in the glow of God’s merciful love emanating from the Real Presence of our Lord in the monstrance on the altar.

I pray that with the additional grace of this past year, each of us is better prepared than ever before to celebrate the birth of the Messiah, the true bread of life, born in Bethlehem, the “House of Bread.”

When you receive the Real Presence of our Lord in the most Holy Eucharist this Christmas, I pray you are filled with the HOPE, JOY, PEACE AND LOVE OF THE newborn Prince of Peace. Then as we move into this coming Jubilee Year of HOPE, may we be living witnesses to the virtue of TRUE HOPE which comes from our God and God alone.

May God bless you and your loved ones with health, safety, love, joy, peace and hope this day and always.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. James P. Powers

Bishop, Diocese of Superior