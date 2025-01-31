Steve Tarnowski

Director of Development

As Director of Development for the Diocese of Superior, I am annually responsible for overseeing our special collections. Some of these collections are primarily for the occasional, unexpected natural disasters. Funds to support relief efforts for these natural disasters are typically allocated globally to Catholic Relief Services or domestically to Catholic Charities USA.

However, the frequency and severity of these disasters along with the need for more collections have dramatically increased. In 2024 alone, we faced the devastation of both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This past January, we initiated yet another special collection to aid victims of the California wildfires. These recurring crises serve as a stark reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis. As Catholics, we are called to be instruments of God’s love and justice, and this extends to the stewardship and caring for our common home, the Earth.

While our immediate response is to offer aid and support to those impacted by these devastating events for which parishioners across the diocese have been extremely generous, we must also acknowledge the deeper, systemic issues at play. Climate change is not a distant threat; it is a reality unfolding before our eyes. The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events – wildfires, floods, hurricanes – are influenced by human activity. As we continue to push nature, nature responds by pushing us back.

Pope Francis, in his encyclical Laudato Si’, eloquently reminds us of our responsibility to care for creation. He calls us to embrace a “spirituality of the Earth,” recognizing the interconnectedness of all life and the profound impact our actions have on the planet.

As Catholics, we can do more than simply respond to disasters through special collections. We can advocate for policies that address the root causes of climate change, including supporting renewable energy, promoting energy efficiency, and advocating for the just transitions for those impacted by the shift away from fossil fuels. We can also educate our neighbors about the realities of climate change, raising awareness and inspiring action. Furthermore, we could integrate environmental stewardship into some of our faith formation programs, recognizing the particular passion young people have for environmental issues and equipping them with the knowledge and tools to become agents of change.

Care for creation is a moral imperative. It demands a response from all of us, particularly as people of faith. Let us heed the call to be stewards of creation, to work for a more just and sustainable future for all.

Contact your local parish for information on when to donate to the “Special Collection for California Wildfire Disaster Relief.” Catholic Charities USA, the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, has launched a dedicated disaster relief fund. All contributions received by the diocesan collection will be directed toward assisting those displaced or suffering due to the fires.