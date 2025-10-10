Bonita Thom

Director, Diocese of Superior Office of Respect Life

Each year in October, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops prepares a new theme to celebrate a culture of life. This year, the Jubilee Year of Hope, the theme is Life: Our Sign of Hope.

On this year’s poster, you see a beautiful baby being baptized. At baptism (whether we are baptized as an infant or adult), we are given new life, a life that welcomes us into the family of God as brothers and sisters of Jesus Christ. It is in this family that we receive the hope that we will live with our heavenly Father in eternity. It is in this family that we learn the truth of the Gospel, to share it with those around us. May we always know our hope comes from God, our Father; his Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Spirit.

Through our baptism, we are transformed and called to bring hope into the world. Each of us is created by God our Father with a special combination of gifts. We can each bring the gift of ourselves to those around us. At times it may be a simple smile, a word of encouragement, a helping hand or our time. It is important that we spend time getting to know and understand the special gift God has created us to be and sharing that gift with others. Do we share our giftedness with God’s church and his people?

Through the sacraments, we are given the grace to persevere during times of suffering. Perhaps we have physical or emotional wounds that need healing or current situations happening in our own life. At other times, we suffer for the sake of others when we accompany them through challenging times in their lives. Are we able to join our suffering to Jesus Christ as we remember his compassion and how he suffered for our sins during his Passion?

We are given many opportunities throughout our life to bring the light of Christ to those around us in every stage and challenge of life, from conception to natural death. In prayer, let us ask for eyes to see and ears to hear where God, through the Holy Spirit, is calling us to share the truth of the Gospel by our words and actions so that his light may shine on all people. Are we willing to accompany and help others through our actions?

During every joy and every trial, we receive grace to make someone’s difficult situation better or persevere in times of our own suffering. May we always be open to God’s grace working in and through our lives. May we be a “Sign of Hope” to those around us and be a beacon of God’s love and mercy toward one another. And may we remember that our hope is found in and through God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

More information and resources for this year’s USCCB Respect Life theme can be found at https://www.respectlife.org/respect-life-month.