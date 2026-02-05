James Palmaro believes that God is using his blindness to help others see. This is a remarkably optimistic perspective from the husband, father and grandfather, who began losing his vision at age 24 due to the incurable eye disease retinitis pigmentosa. Rather than retreating into despair, James found that his diagnosis ignited his passion for creativity and service, guided by his deep faith in God. Today, he is an active poet, musician and teacher, and he discussed his life recently on “Christopher Closeup.”

James grew up in Brooklyn, New York, in a house which included his extended Italian-Catholic family. In 1981, when he was out playing basketball, he noticed his peripheral vision was decreasing. Doctors told him he would eventually go blind. But James didn’t crumble. He accepted the news with a positive attitude, even as the disease slowly progressed over two decades. “Everybody carries a cross,” he reflected. “That’s the message of Jesus. What do you do? You give up, or you get up.”

James continued working at the post office while he and his wife, Diane, raised their son and daughter, and cared for Diane’s parents in their later years. Eventually, James gave up the post office job because he could no longer read and sort mail. But the man who grew up loving words redirected his focus. He had always dabbled in writing poetry that he would read at church events and other functions. But it wasn’t until blindness reshaped James’ world that poetry truly took root. “Because I’m blind, I look at life metaphorically,” he explained. “I have to imagine the world around me. That’s where the words started coming.”

In addition, James learned to play the harmonica and discovered a gift for teaching, volunteering in public schools, Catholic schools, public housing and programs for children of incarcerated parents. As someone who can aptly be described as a people person, James never considered shutting himself off from life because of his blindness. “We are living in a time of disconnection,” he stated. “But volunteering brought life. I tell anybody out there who’s retired: don’t stay home. You’ve got so much to offer.”

James also believes his journey has been guided by something greater than chance. After Mass one Sunday, when his vision was mostly gone, James went to pray at the altar, saying, “Jesus, God, tell me what you want from me because I’m going to be just blind.” He noted that he wasn’t sad about it; just that he wanted some divine help. Soon after, his life opened up to music, poetry and teaching.

One of many providential encounters in James’ life came in 2017 when a friend invited him to a talk by Sr. Ave Clark, a popular speaker and author. After her presentation, James introduced himself and mentioned that he writes poetry. That meeting blossomed into a creative partnership that has led to him contributing poems to more than a dozen of Sr. Ave’s books.

James’ advice for those struggling with the difficulties that life inevitably brings is simple: make connections, embrace challenges and cultivate gratitude. “When I finally lost my sight,” he recalled, “I said, ‘Let’s go, Jimmy. You’ve got life. You’re a miracle. Everybody who’s born is a miracle’… Would I like to see my wife and grandson again? Of course. But I’ve got so much to be thankful for … If you lose your sight today, are you any different a person? The talents you have are still in you. Why not share them?”