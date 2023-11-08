The confirmation of 49 candidates from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Medford, Good Shepherd Parish in Rib Lake, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Whittlesey, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Stetsonville, and St. Francis Xavier in Merrill was celebrated on Nov. 5, at. Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Medford. They were presented to the community by Deacon Jim Arndt and Deacon Patrick Gierl. Fr. Patrick McConnell and Fr. Julian Druffner concelebrated Mass.

Music Ministers were members of the Mahner family

(Submitted photos)