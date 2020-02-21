Diocesan pilgrims March for Life

Jenny Snarski
Catholic Herald Staff
The Diocese of Superior was represented at the March for Life by a group of 68 people. Pilgrims were from the parish clusters of Spooner, Rice Lake, Superior, Rhinelander, Frederic, Medford, Tomahawk, Woodruff, New Richmond, Somerset and Osceola.
The 2020 March for Life marked the first-ever attendance of a president of the United States. According to some news outlets, it was the most attended march in the event’s 47 years.
Spooner residents Al and Loree Nauertz were two of the chaperones for the diocesan pilgrimage to Washington, D.C.
Andrew, one of their six sons who attended the March, said he enjoyed making strong friendships with people he wouldn’t have met otherwise. He was moved by seeing the tens of thousands of people “standing up and speaking for those who never got the chance to live.”
His father Al called the march “truly inspiring,” and said he was humbled by the witness of the young people from the diocese.
Spooner High School student Lily Melton, who is not Catholic, participated with the diocesan group. She was interviewed by Fox News, along with Kaine Onwudiegwu, of Superior.
Melton said she “especially enjoyed getting interviewed and telling the whole world where I stand on abortion and how passionate I am to ending this fight.
“…We made history. This trip was all God’s doing and the Holy Spirit was with us every step of the way.”
“Being a part of this pilgrimage made me so proud to be a part of this diocese,” Loree Nauertz said.
“It was truly centered on prayer, and the young people responded with such joy and enthusiasm that it was a privilege to be a part of it.”
Although unsure of “exactly how God will show me,” Nauertz returned home with a greater conviction to personally advocate for women in crisis pregnancies. With two nearby pregnancy help centers – in Hayward and Rice Lake – she said she is “now, more than ever, willing to support them in whatever way” she can and issues the challenge to others to join her.
To find the pregnancy resource center nearest to you, visit www.care-net.org.