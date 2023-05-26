Seven Sisters Apostolate founder Jeanette Howe spoke to almost 50 women in Bruce on May 6. (Submitted photo)

Forty-eight women, including two from the Diocese of La Crosse, gathered at St. Mary’s Church in Bruce on May 6 for a day of reflection with Seven Sisters Apostolate founder Jeanette Howe.

Organizer Amy Geisler summarized Howe’s message: Priests are chosen by God – he chooses the man who hears the call and God’s grace is sufficient for the response. Our prayers are effective in fueling these men’s generous response and perseverance.

“When you strengthen the priest, you strengthen the whole church,” Howe told them.

The apostolate of prayer for priests started by Howe in 2011 has grown to more than 3,200 apostolates (or individual groups of seven women praying for their priest) covering every state in the United States and 29 other countries.

Geisler added that women left with encouragement and excitement to involve more women in furthering the number of priests prayed for within the Diocese of Superior.