A brighter Advent

The Ladies Sodality at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Whittlesey tried to brighten the days of elderly and shut-in parishioners during Advent by playing virtual BINGO. Each person was mailed a BINGO card. Then, twice a week, they would receive a phone call with the BINGO numbers. A different lady called each time. “It was a fun way to stay in contact with our elderly parishioners during these tough times,” said parishioner Jayne Haenel. Pictured is Rosemary Werner, the first winner of BINGO, with her prize. (Submitted photo)
- Home
- News
- Faith
- Culture
- Events
- Blog
- Multimedia
- Advertising
- Send Us Your Story