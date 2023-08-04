The Northern Lakes Catholic Community of St. Albert in Land O’ Lakes; St. Kunegunda in Sugar Camp; St. Mary in Phelps; St. Theresa in Three Lakes; and St. Peter in Eagle River, along with other local business and organizations, supported the Northwoods Share Free Community Picnic at Riverside Park in Eagle River on Tuesday, July 18. Around 200 people were served in the community. “This was made possible through the generosity of our parishioners,” said Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor of the parish cluster. (Submitted photo)