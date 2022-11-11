Pastor Fr. Chris Kemp blessed the new playground at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Rhinelander. After years of fundraising and parishioner and parent gifts, as well as a $50,000 donation from Rhinelander GMC
Toyota Cadillac, the playground was installed by volunteers and is a testament to the Nativity community’s
stewardship. “A donation of time, talent and treasure given by many,” is how parish business administrator Mike DeBay described it. (Submitted photos)
