At Holy Rosary, Medford, Fr. Patrick McConnell invited the children forward to discuss with him how the Easter egg connects to new life and the resurrection of Jesus. “I captured this picture, as it was impressive for us to have a church filled to capacity for the first time since pre-COVID,” said Mike Czerniak, a parishioner at Holy Rosary. “There were a number of children connecting Easter eggs to the bunny prior to someone associating it with ‘Jesus raised from the dead.’” (Submitted photo)