A life-changing gift

Local Knights of Columbus Councils recently funded a new ultrasound machine for Options for Women St. Croix Valley.
When their original ultrasound machine broke down, Options for Women Executive Director Pat Burns put out an emergency appeal to get a new one. The new Samsung HS40 3D/4D color ultrasound machine, software and warranty cost $81,360.
The balance remaining after a Supreme Knights of Columbus Right to Life discount was $37,228. After the onset of their new ultrasound initiative, KC District Deputy #81 Paul Krenik reached out to his KC Councils for their support. Councils 1762, Hudson; 4902, River Falls; 6759, Somerset; and 7030, Hammond, donated $20,000. Along with some private donations from local families, the machine was fully funded.
Pat Burns said, “We are honored to receive this (gift). Just as God orchestrated this funding, we have faith he will orchestrate many changed hearts as mothers see and hear the life within the womb.”
Options for Women St. Croix Valley has been serving western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota since 1987.