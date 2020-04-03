A light for the community

Mary Huybrecht is pictured in a bucket truck fixing the light in the steeple cross of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, located about 10 miles west of Ashland. When lit, the cross lights up the nighttime sky for miles around the town of Moquah. Use of the truck was donated by Northern Clearing. Having been burned out for a few years, the cross is again “a cool example of our little diocesan country churches staying strong and being a light to their communities,” Anna Richardson said. Richardson is Huybrecht’s daughter and DRE for Our Lady of the Lake in Ashland. The church, which cost about $500 to build, was dedicated in May 1915. The parish has been a light in other ways, proudly claiming that from parish member families have come four priests, four women religious and one religious brother. (Submitted photo)
