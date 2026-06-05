Fr. Andrew Ricci spent an evening with the Confirmation class at St. Anthony, Lake Nebagamon, in April, sharing his love of pasta and priesthood with the teens. Fr. Ricci showed students how to make homemade pasta and sauce; everyone ate fresh pasta or gnocchi and red sauce, and students were invited to ask Fr. Ricci questions. He talked about his teen years in Cumberland, who inspired him in life, his podcasts and home studio, among other things. The students, taught by catechist Jillian Peterson, were confirmed at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior, on May 1. (Submitted photo)