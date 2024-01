For the past several years, George and Rita Kalmon have donated a Veteran Bow Hunt to the Holy Rosary Parish and School Celebration for Education fundraising event in Medford. The 2023 winner was Jim Zenner, who harvested a buck. “Jim thanked them for what they do and the purpose they do it as well as their monetary donation to the school,” commented his sister-in-law, Katie Zenner, development director for the parish, who submitted the information. (Submitted photo)