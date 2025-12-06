Season of Song Concerts at the Cathedral of Christ the King will be presented by the Music Department of UW-Superior on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

An Advent Retreat with Fr. Andrew Ricci is on Saturday, Dec. 6 at St. William Catholic Church from 1-7 p.m. The theme is “Welcoming the Light of Christ into our Lives” and will include Mass and Eucharistic adoration. A donation of $25 is suggested. Register by Dec. 5 by calling the parish office at 715-392-8511.

An ecumenical event, free and open to the public, the 103rd Annual Community Christmas Concert will be offered on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian/Congregational Church in Ashland.

A St. Nicholas Celebration is at Our Lady of Lourdes, Dobie, on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will include a potluck meal and meet-and-greet with St. Nicholas.

Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva will preach an Advent retreat on Mary and Her Role Saturday, Dec. 13 at St. Francis de Sales, Spooner, on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

An Advent Community Retreat is being offered at St. Pius X Church in Solon Springs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Focusing on the trust of Mary and Joseph, Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond will offer an Advent Retreat on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit icspcatholic.com for details and to register.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass and Celebration is at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake beginning with Mass at noon on Dec. 13, followed by fellowship and with an accompanying Mariachi band.

Yuletide Carols will be presented at St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn by the Chequamegon Area Choir on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Ages 10 and younger are free.

The Blue Hills Chorale will present a Seasonal Concert at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.