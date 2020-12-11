Advent wreath tradition

Adam Gessler’s fourth- and fifth-grade students at St. Mary’s School in Tomahawk are led in the annual Advent Wreath Raising by the parish’s liturgist, Jan Huseby. The school tradition is that the fifth-grade class has the honor of raising the wreath, after Huseby explains the meaning and traditions behind the wreath and the four candles. While the ceremony is usually held with the whole school, due to COVID-19, it was streamed through Google Meet so students back in their classrooms were able to take part. (Facebook photo: St. Mary’s School Tomahawk)
