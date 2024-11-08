On Saturday, Aug. 3, friars from Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and California gathered at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Milwaukee to hold a Reception of Postulancy. The Province of St. Joseph welcomed Aaron Arndt, Dave Carrion, Christopher Czyzewski, Giomar Figueroa, Patrick Hogan, Michael Horka, David Inzunza, Aaron Mader, Carlos-Andres Rodriguez and Alvaro Vega to the postulancy program. Arndt, of Merrill, is the son of Dcn. Jim and Wendy Arndt. Here, he hugs a friar at the reception. The friars requested prayers for the Capuchin postulants as they discern their vocation to religious life. (Elizabeth Vorndran | Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph)