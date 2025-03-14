Three students from Medford won first place in the Superior Diocese’s “True Meaning of Christmas” poster contest. Winning students were: From kindergarten, Etta Freeman from Holy Rosary School; from first and second grade, Llydia Mahner from Holy Rosary School; and in third and fourth grade, Haddie Strama from Holy Rosary School. The students won first place at the Knights of Columbus Council 1744 contest, then won at the district level. They will now advance to the jurisdictional (regional) contest. If the students place in the next round of competition, they will be included in the national finals. (Submitted photo)