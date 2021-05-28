Ashland’s Education Hero of the Month winner for the month of April was Our Lady of the Lake School teacher Deb Cline. The Ashland Daily Press announcement called her a dedicated educator who, “in addition to COVID has persevered through many obstacles over the past few years to remain a constant bright spot in her students’ lives.”

The Education Hero of the Month, sponsored by Enbridge, is a community-based campaign. Cline was nominated by someone in the community who values the love she brings into the classroom. She was awarded this honor after receiving the most votes through an online format and received $200 in Chamber Dollars as a prize.

Cline first taught at nearby St. Louis Catholic School, transferring to Our Lady of the Lake when the Washburn school closed.

A devout Catholic, Cline’s entire career has been spent teaching in a Catholic school, in a first grade or combined first- and second-grade classroom.

“She does a beautiful job showcasing the wonder of learning for students,” said Sarah McGuire, social media coordinator and preschool aide.

McGuire added that the award-winning educator teaches with “a hands-on approach and understands the value of incorporating age-appropriate play into lessons. Every student leaves her classroom feeling loved, nurtured and important.”