The cluster parishes of St. Isaac Jogues in Mercer, Our Lady Queen of Peace in Manitowish Waters and St. Anthony in Lac Du Flambeau hosted a parish retreat on the Eucharist on Sept. 21. The day included presentations from Fr. Maria Joseph, Pat Pinter, Judy Bugni, Darlene Machel and Mary Kusiak, whose presentations centered upon the Eucharist and music. The retreat concluded with a celebration of the Mass. (Submitted photo)