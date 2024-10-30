Press release in entirety

SUPERIOR, Wis. (Oct. 29, 2024) – For many years, the Catholic Diocese of Superior has been fortunate to invite and sponsor international priests to serve our 103 parishes and communities. As we continue to encounter a shortage of diocesan and religious order priests to serve our parishes, the diocese relies greatly on international priests to fill the gap. Sadly, we are facing the reality that these international priests, and other religious workers, serving here and around the country, are being forced to return home after five years due to a change in statutory interpretation made last year by the U.S. Department of State. This change, which resulted in approximately 100,000 immigration cases being moved into the EB-4 category, will have a negative impact on our parishes and local communities.

A religious worker begins their work status utilizing an R-1 visa for up to five years and can then apply for a green card. Prior to the change, those on R-1 visas were already required to leave the country for at least one year if they reached the end of their initial five-year period and wanted to return on a new R-1 visa. Due to the backlog of adding these cases to the EB-4 category, the “priority date”, which allows the filing of the I-485 application and subsequently ability to obtain a religious-based green card, has been significantly affected. Previously, applicants from most countries would have received their religious-based green card within the five-year timeframe.

The Catholic Diocese of Superior currently has 79 diocesan and religious order priests. There are 37 retired, sick or absent priests leaving 42 active priests within the Catholic Diocese of Superior. A large percentage of the priests within the diocese are unable to meet the responsibilities of parish priest due to age or illness. Our diocese has struggled to ordain new priests to meet the growing number of retiring and ill priests. In order to successfully reach the 55,205 Catholics within the diocese, each priest would need to reach over 1,314 individuals. If we lose one priest, the load our active priests accumulate is substantially increased.

The Catholic Diocese of Superior is calling this matter to the attention of our U.S. Senators and Congressmen, asking them, among other things, to decrease the time required outside the United States between R-1 visas. We ask all those of faith and goodwill to also contact their representatives regarding this important immigration issue.

Who we are: As friends and followers of Jesus, the Catholic Diocese of Superior is devoted to fostering households and communities of discipleship through the mission and ministry of the Catholic Church. We are missionary disciples striving to lead all people to the Kingdom of God. Established in 1905, the diocese is composed of 55,205 Catholics in 16 counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Lincoln, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn.