All men are invited to the Knights for Dads Rally, a half-day event focused on helping all men – and especially fathers – become all that God intended.

Now in its third year, the 2025 event is expected to draw numbers comparable to the 2024 rally, which attracted 225 men from 41 communities. Diocese of Superior Bishop James P. Powers will also be attending this year’s rally.

The day’s theme, “Man Fully Alive,” focuses on how men can grow in their faith through prayer, knowledge of Jesus and the support of their brothers in faith.

The event is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls. The program features presentations, music, small-group discussions, prayer, formation, fellowship and fraternity. The event also includes morning refreshments and lunch; freewill offerings are welcome.

Presenters are Joe Farris, a husband, father and church leader from North Carolina, who will discuss how a joyful life on earth and sainthood in heaven are within our grasp; and Luke Spehar, a Minnesota musician and life coach whose music follows his personal faith journey as a husband and father. Founder of Always Intentional Man (AIM), Spehar helps equip men to be good fathers.

Doug Weiss, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 4902 at St. Bridget Church, River Falls, chairs the rally team. “Through this rally, we aim to help men of all ages discover the graces and gifts that God bestows on each of us,” Weiss said.

The rally is sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils at St. Patrick Church in Hudson, St. Mary’s Church at Big River, St. Mary’s Church Hammond, and St. Bridget Church in River Falls.

Attendees are encouraged to bring family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Visit SignUpGenius.com/go/KnightsForDads25 to register.