The recently cleaned corpus of the crucifix at St. Boniface Church cemetery in Chetek is part of a life project of Peter Wise, a parish member and Boy Scout. The project, which Wise coordinated with parish director Patty Gerber’s approval, included cleaning headstones and the corpus and adding a small flower garden.
Making the cemetery a more beautiful and reverent place was Wise’s goal. Wise thanked all those who supported him and volunteered for the project in a bulletin message on Sept. 26. (Submitted photos)