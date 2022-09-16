The cluster of St. Bridget, River Falls; St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception, Hammond; and UW-River Falls Falcon Catholic will host a parish mission with Dr. Marcellino D’Ambrosio from Oct. 3-5.

The mission will begin at St. Bridget with a free meal starting at 5:30 p.m. each night, followed by praise and worship at 6:45 p.m. and an inspiring, humor-filled presentation by Dr. D’Ambrosio.

The theme, “Jesus for Real,” expresses that Jesus is here with us in every moment of every day, says John Hueg, St. Bridget Parish administrator. Hueg added, “To have a relationship with Jesus is as real as having a relationship with a best friend. Intentional time must be given to know about Jesus so that we can really come to know Jesus. Jesus is alive and present now and someone we are, or should be excited to spend time with.”

D’Ambrosio, who peppers his talks with stories and real-life examples, will address a different topic each evening: Monday, Oct. 3: Personal prayer, pathway to joy; Tuesday, Oct. 4: Getting more out of Mass; and Wednesday, Oct. 5: Discipleship as the greatest adventure.